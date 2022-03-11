IND vs SL 2022 | Pink ball Test match in Bengaluru to witness 100 percent crowd

The second Test match between India and Sri Lanka set to take place at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru will witness a hundred percent crowd in the stadium. The news was officially announced by the Karnataka State Cricket Association on Thursday. Earlier, it had been reported, that the stadium will be allowed to have only 50 percent capacity for the pink ball Test match. After facing defeat in the first Test, Sri Lanka will be eyeing a strong comeback against Rohit Sharma's men.