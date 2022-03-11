IND vs SL 2022 | Pink ball Test match in Bengaluru to witness 100 percent crowd

Today at 9:01 AM
The second Test match between India and Sri Lanka will witness a hundred percent crowd at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru as the match begins on March 12. This will be the first time this year that an Indian stadium will see a full capacity crowd as Covid-19 curbs get relaxed in the country.
The second Test match between India and Sri Lanka set to take place at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru will witness a hundred percent crowd in the stadium. The news was officially announced by the Karnataka State Cricket Association on Thursday. Earlier, it had been reported, that the stadium will be allowed to have only 50 percent capacity for the pink ball Test match. After facing defeat in the first Test, Sri Lanka will be eyeing a strong comeback against Rohit Sharma's men.
"Considering the high volume of response and since there are no further restrictions for spectators, KSCA will be opening up sale of tickets for full capacity of the stadium," said the KSCA in an official statement.
The Chinnaswamy stadium will be hosting India's third-ever pink-ball Test match in the country. Previously, they have been held at Ahmedabad when England toured India and at the Eden Gardens against Bangladesh.
India will be hoping to win the second Test match of the series as it will help them in solidifying their position on the points table of the World Test championship. It won't be easy for India to reach the final of the championship after the loss that they suffered in South Africa. So, winning every game is extremely important for Rohit Sharma and his team.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.