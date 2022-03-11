IND vs SL 2022 | Kuldeep Yadav has been in the bubble for long time and hence has been released, says Jasprit Bumrah

Now, ahead of the second Test of the series in Bangalore, Kuldeep has been released from the squad as Axar Patel returned to the squad. Kuldeep had his share of struggles in recent years trying to make a comeback in the national team and cement his place. He played last Test for India in February 2021 against England in Chennai. India pacer, Jasprit Bumrah has clarified that Kuldeep has been staying in bubble for a long time and hence he has been released.