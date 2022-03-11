IND vs SL 2022 | Kuldeep Yadav has been in the bubble for long time and hence has been released, says Jasprit Bumrah

Today at 1:31 PM
India won first Test of the two-match series in Mohali by an innings and 222 runs and Kuldeep Yadav was not included in the squad for the second Test. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah has revealed that Kuldeep Yadav has been in the bubble for a long time and hence he has been released by the team management.
India made a winning start to the two-match series in Mohali and won the opening match by an innings and 222 runs. Ravindra Jadeja was India’s best performer in the game as he scored unbeaten 175 and took nine wickets. India were playing with three spinners- Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Jayant Yadav in the match and so Kuldeep Yadav was not included.
Now, ahead of the second Test of the series in Bangalore, Kuldeep has been released from the squad as Axar Patel returned to the squad. Kuldeep had his share of struggles in recent years trying to make a comeback in the national team and cement his place. He played last Test for India in February 2021 against England in Chennai. India pacer, Jasprit Bumrah has clarified that Kuldeep has been staying in bubble for a long time and hence he has been released.
"We have not removed him (Kuldeep Yadav) from the team. He has been in the bubble for along time and hence he has been released. Staying in a bubble is not easy. The mental aspect is important," said Bumrah in the presser ahead of the second Test.
Axar Patel has been impressive in Test cricket so far as he has scalped 36 wickets from five matches. The left-arm spinner have a lot of variety and his arm-ball surprises many batsmen. Bumrah praised Axar ahead of the second game saying that he has added a lot of value whenever he has played.
"Axar Patel has added a lot of value whenever he has played, has contributed a lot and offers a lot in all departments. He was injured but he jumps straight back in when he's fit. We'll discuss our combination but of course he's valuable," he stated.
India will play their third pink-ball Test against Sri Lanka in Bangalore and full attendance is allowed for the match.
