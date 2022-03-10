Women’s World Cup 2022 | Jhulan Goswami becomes joint highest wicket-taker in history of Women's World Cup

ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 has commenced and there have already been some surprising results in the tournament. India Women are up against New Zealand Women in the ongoing fixture. India Women won the toss opted to bowl first. New Zealand started strongly as they were poised at 175/4 in around 33 overs. The team was heading for a massive total but some great bowling at the back end from Indian bowlers restricted them to 260/9. Jhulan Goswami and Pooja Vastrakar bowled superbly in death overs not allowing the opposition batsmen to free their arms.