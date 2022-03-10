Women’s World Cup 2022 | Jhulan Goswami becomes joint highest wicket-taker in history of Women's World Cup

Today at 12:37 PM
India pacer Jhulan Goswami has achieved a rare feat in the history of ICC Women’s World Cup in the game against New Zealand.Jhulan dismissed the opposition wicketkeeper-batter Katey Martin becoming the joint highest wicket-taker in the tournament along with Australia’s Lynn Fullston at 39 wickets.
ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 has commenced and there have already been some surprising results in the tournament. India Women are up against New Zealand Women in the ongoing fixture. India Women won the toss opted to bowl first. New Zealand started strongly as they were poised at 175/4 in around 33 overs. The team was heading for a massive total but some great bowling at the back end from Indian bowlers restricted them to 260/9. Jhulan Goswami and Pooja Vastrakar bowled superbly in death overs not allowing the opposition batsmen to free their arms.
Amy Satterthwaite scored 75 runs for the White Ferns. However, Jhulan Goswami achieved a rare feat during the innings. She dismissed opposition Wicketkeeper-batter Katey Martin and became the joint highest wicket-taker in the history of the World Cup along with Australia’s Lynn Fullston at 39 wickets. Jhulan is playing her fifth World Cup and have bowled well for the national team so far. She ended with a spell of 41/1 from nine overs in the match.
India made a winning start to the tournament with a 107-run victory against Pakistan in a dominant win. Against New Zealand, the chase might be difficult for the team as they have a good target.
