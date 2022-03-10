WATCH | ‘That was very sweet of him’ Ravichandran Ashwin says on Rohit Sharma’s praise for him

Today at 1:17 PM
India won the first Test against Sri Lanka and captain Rohit Sharma praised Ravichandran Ashwin for his crucial role in the victory and for becoming India’s second highest wicket-taker in Tests. Ashwin has said that it was sweet of Rohit Sharma to appreciate him and his contribution in victory.
India made a winning start to the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka winning the first one by an innings and 222 runs in Mohali. Ravichandran Ashwin bowled superbly throughout the match and played a vital role for the team. He also took his 435th Test wicket and surpassed Kapil Dev’s 434 wickets to become the second highest Indian wicket-taker in Test cricket.
Rohit Sharma had showered a lot of praise on Ashwin for his contribution and achieving the milestone. Reflecting on his praise by the Indian captain, Ashwin said that it was sweet of him to say such nice words and also admitted that he is bad at receiving compliments.
"I don't know what to tell Rohit. I am very bad at receiving compliments. I don't really know how to react. Sometimes I can get emotional but I cannot really coin those words when I am emotional. Rohit went out into the press conference and lavished praise on me and I didn't really know how to react until this morning . At the breakfast hall I said that was very sweet of him", Ashwin said in a video released by BCCI.
Early lessons & record-breaking spell 👌— BCCI (@BCCI) March 9, 2022
Lavish praise from #TeamIndia Captain @ImRo45 & legendary @therealkapildev's special gesture 👏
Tribute to the late Shane Warne 🙌
Watch @ashwinravi99 discuss it all in this special feature🎥 🔽 #INDvSL | @Paytm https://t.co/KbyLMhJRLF pic.twitter.com/fy8nQbpQ7e
Ravindra Jadeja was Man of the Match in the first Test as he scored unbeaten 175 and nine wickets in the game.
