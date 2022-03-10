Watch: Mark Wood's hysterical reaction leaves commentators on air in splits

Today at 10:20 AM
England is playing a Test series against West Indies and the match is well balanced as of now as the English team was bowled out for 303 in the first inning. However, more than the game it is Mark Wood's hilarious antics on the field that are being loved by the fans all around the world.
English fast bowler is one of the funniest men in world cricket right now and his on-field antics are much talked about every time. England is playing a Test series against West Indies and the match seems to be pretty balanced as of now. After bowling out the visitors for 303, the West Indies batters have lost four wickets so far in their first innings and trail by just 109 after the end of Day 2 of the Test match.
However, it is Mark Wood's hysterical on-field antics that are winning the internet as he entertains the fans once again. In a video from the match, it is seen that the English team is gathered in a huddle as they discuss something from the game. But, Mark Wood who is on the opposite side of the ground is left out as he watches from afar. When the camera pans on him, Mark Wood hilariously pulls his arms out and pretends to be a part of the team huddle leaving the commentators on air in splits.
Watch the video here:
Mark Wood is a fantastic character for the game.pic.twitter.com/WyD1ud6VrP— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 10, 2022
