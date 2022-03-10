Watch: Mark Wood's hysterical reaction leaves commentators on air in splits

However, it is Mark Wood's hysterical on-field antics that are winning the internet as he entertains the fans once again. In a video from the match, it is seen that the English team is gathered in a huddle as they discuss something from the game. But, Mark Wood who is on the opposite side of the ground is left out as he watches from afar. When the camera pans on him, Mark Wood hilariously pulls his arms out and pretends to be a part of the team huddle leaving the commentators on air in splits.