Surrey signs Sunil Narine for the upcoming Vitality T20 Blast

Today at 6:20 PM
In a recent development, Surrey have signed West Indies mystery spinner Sunil Narine for their Vitality Blast campaign. Narine has 52 T20I wickets from 51 T20Is for West Indies while he has scalped 429 wickets in 391 T20 matches and will be the first of two overseas slots in Surrey’s squad.
Sunil Narine has been a prolific performer in the T20 leagues all around the world and now he is set to ply his trade with English club Surrey. Surrey County Cricket Club confirmed, on Wednesday, that they have signed Sunil Narine for the upcoming vitality blast. Narine will join the squad and will be the first two overseas slots in the squad after the completion of IPL 2022.
Narine has proved himself as a terrific performer in international as well as franchise cricket. He has 52 wickets from 51 T20Is for West Indies and has bagged 429 wickets in 319 T20 matches across his career. Narine has been plying his trade in the various leagues around the world and has been a successful performer in all of them.
Narine expressed his joy to sign for Surrey for the next season.
"I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to play for Surrey in the Vitality Blast this year; one of the few competitions around the world I've not experienced in my career,” he said in a statement.
"The stint I enjoyed with Oval Invincibles in 2021 gave me a taste of how unique playing in front of a packed Kia Oval crowd really is. My aim is to entertain as much as possible this year and hopefully ensure the Club challenges for the trophy."
