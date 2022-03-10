Sachin Tendulkar shares his thoughts on MCC's new law updates

Former Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar talked about the latest changes that have been made by the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC). On Thursday, the MCC had announced a few changes to the laws and the three major changes were as follows. In the first one, it was announced that a permanent ban is being announced on using saliva to shine the ball. The second one was a new batter will stay on strike even if the batters cross each other on the previous ball and the third one is running the non-striker out if he/she is backing too much.