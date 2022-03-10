Sachin Tendulkar shares his thoughts on MCC's new law updates

Today at 8:54 AM
Former Indian batter and all-time great Sachin Tendulkar shared his thoughts on the recently updated laws by the MCC. Sachin Tendulkar shared his opinion about the dismissal which was previously known as Mankading now being called a runout and also spoke about batters crossing over during a catch.
Former Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar talked about the latest changes that have been made by the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC). On Thursday, the MCC had announced a few changes to the laws and the three major changes were as follows. In the first one, it was announced that a permanent ban is being announced on using saliva to shine the ball. The second one was a new batter will stay on strike even if the batters cross each other on the previous ball and the third one is running the non-striker out if he/she is backing too much.
Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar talked about these changes and in a video message said, "New rules have been introduced in cricket by MCC committee and I am quite supportive of a couple of them. The first one being Mankading dismissal. I was always uncomfortable with that particular dismissal being called 'Mankaded',".
Sachin Tendulkar further added and said, "I am really happy that it's been changed to run out. It always should have been run out according to me. So, this is one good news for all of us. I was not comfortable with it at all, but that won't be the case anymore."
He also talked about the batters crossing over rule update saying, "And the second one where the batter is dismissed, being caught, the new batter has to come and face the ball. The new batter takes the strike. It's absolutely fair because if a bowler has been successful in picking a wicket it's only fair that a bowler gets a chance to bowl to a new batter. This new rule is a good one and well done on that".
