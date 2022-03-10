'Church, wonderful tribute to Rod Marsh', Adam Gilchrist talks about Shane Warne's last text message to him

Former Australian leg-spinning legend Shane Warne passed away in Thailand and since then the cricketing world has been grieving his loss. Recently, former Australian wicket-keeper batter Adam Gilchrist shared what Shane Warne's last message was to him and spoke fondly remembering the great bowler.

Australian leg-spinner and one of the greatest to have ever graced the game Shane Warne's untimely demise still comes as a shock to many. The legendary leg-spinner's loss is a huge one to the cricketing world and fans across the world continue to grieve for Shane Warne. Adam Gilchrist, one of the finest wicket-keeper batter to have ever played the game saw Warne's magic from close quarters. As a wicket-keeper, Gilchrist saw what the 'King' of cricket's magic unfold from the best position in the ground.

Prior to Shane Warne's demise, Australian great Rod Marsh had also passed away and both fans, as well as cricketers, were mourning him. Adam Gilchrist talked about the late Shane Warne recently and he shared the last text message that he received from his former teammate.

During a conversation with ABC News, Adam Gilchrist said, "I spoke to Shane about a week ago. I received a really nice text from him. Probably, I am assuming this was eight hours before he passed away. He was just sending me a message. He was one of the few guys that consistently called me church. It’s a nickname only those in the inner circle knew about – about being confused by a young English fan and they called me 'Eric Gilchurch'. He always called me 'Churchy' and it always felt like a term of endearment from a friend".

"He messaged me saying, 'Church, wonderful tribute to Rod Marsh'. Which I was very honoured to do a voice over. We were not even close to coming to terms with the passing of my childhood hero in Rod Marsh and another legend of the cricket world. Warnie just messaged me and said 'well done on that sir'. So that was the last contact. It's a text message I will never delete" said Adam Gilchrist.

Adam Gilchrist also talked about how keeping wickets to a great bowler such as Shane Warne himself was an achievement in itself and will remain as a highlight of his career.

"It was the highlight of my cricketing career, simple as that. Forget the runs and everything, to keep wicket to Shane Warne… Ian Healy and I pretty much exclusively had the best seat in the house to watch a maestro at work. It all started at the top of his bowling mark. In fact, it actually started when he took his hat off. And the crowd knew that he was about to come on to bowl. Give the hat to the umpire, get to the top of the mark," Gilchrist added.

"And then the theatrics. It was almost like a film director… a Spielberg type persons there. Just pulling the strings and setting everything and building it up… to the moment, when he invariably got his prey. It was an amazing angle and I would say that a very close and personal part of my journey was that keeper-bowler relationship with Shane" he concluded.