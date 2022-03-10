Cheteshwar Pujara signs with Sussex for County Championship, one-day cup after going unsold in IPL mega auction

Today at 4:55 PM
The mega auction for the IPL 2022 took place last month and there were many unsold players in the process including Indian senior batsman Cheteshwar Pujara. Pujara has now signed with Sussex for the County Championship and Royal London one-day cup replacing Australia batsman Travis Head.
He was also dropped from the Test side for the series against Sri Lanka due to his poor international form.
In a recent development, Pujara has signed a contract with Sussex for the County Championship and Royal London one-day tournament. He had signed up to play six games for Gloucestershire in 2020 but the contract was canceled due to Covid-19 pandemic. The club made the announcement of Pujara’s recruitment through a release.
"Pujara will arrive in time for the first Championship match of the season and remain until at least the end of the RL50 competition," Sussex said in a statement.
Sussex have also signed Josh Phillipe as interim replacement for Mohammed Rizwan.
"Following the re-arrangement of the Pakistan v West Indies one day series for early June we expect to have Mohammad Rizwan for the early part of the Championship season and at least eight of the Blast group games. He will arrive from the current Pakistan v Australia test series in time for the second round of the Championship staring on 14th April. To ensure we have the strongest squad available for the remaining Blast matches and Championship matches during this period we have signed Australian batter/keeper Josh Philippe," the statement read
