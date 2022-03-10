Bangladesh Cricket Board rests Shakib Al Hasan from all forms of cricket till April

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced that all-rounder Shakib-Al-Hasan will not be playing any form of international cricket for the month of April. Earlier, Shakib was scheduled to tour South Africa with the Bangladesh team but that won't be happening as of now.

Earlier in the month, Shakib-Al-Hasan's comments regarding his mental health raised a storm on social media. While speaking to the media, BCB cricket operation chairman Jalal Yunus said, “He’s mentally stressed and fatigued. He told me at this point of time, he is not enjoying any form of cricket”.

“He always said one thing that he is not enjoying, unfit and not ready. Since he’s ‘mentally fatigued and physically stressed’, after discussion with the CEO and the president, we have decided to give him rest from all forms of cricket till April 30.”

He further added and said, “Shakib is an all-rounder, an important player for us. We have the World Cup coming up, We want him for one more big series and if a player wants to skip and not enjoying, we want to give him complete rest and spend time with his family.”