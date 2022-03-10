AUS vs PAK 2022 | Faheem Ashraf ruled out of 2nd Test after testing positive for Covid-19

Today at 9:59 AM
Pakistan batter Faheem Ashraf has been ruled out of the second Test match against Australia after testing positive for Covid-19. The Pakistan Cricket Board has said that if it is required, then they will name a replacement for the left-handed batter who has been diagnosed with Covid-19.
Faheem Ashraf had missed the first test match against Australia in Rawalpindi because of a fitness issue and now is forced in isolation because of Covid-19 for five days. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a statement has said that if required, they will name a replacement for him.
The Australian team has also arrived in Karachi as they look to prepare for the second Test match. The first Test match between the two teams ended in a draw. For Pakistan, Imam-ul-Haq has looked in top form as he scored centuries in both innings but the match ended in a draw.
It will be interesting to see how both teams go strategise against each other in the upcoming Test match.
