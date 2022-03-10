AUS vs PAK 2022 | Faheem Ashraf ruled out of 2nd Test after testing positive for Covid-19

 user tracker image
    Faheem Ashraf has tested positive for coronavirus.

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:59 AM

    Pakistan batter Faheem Ashraf has been ruled out of the second Test match against Australia after testing positive for Covid-19. The Pakistan Cricket Board has said that if it is required, then they will name a replacement for the left-handed batter who has been diagnosed with Covid-19.

    Pakistan batter Faheem Ashraf has tested positive for Covid-19. The left-handed batter was tested in Karachi as he arrived with the team to get ready for the second Test match against Australia which is scheduled to begin on Saturday. However, Faheem Ashraf is now ruled out of the Test match. 

    Faheem Ashraf had missed the first test match against Australia in Rawalpindi because of a fitness issue and now is forced in isolation because of Covid-19 for five days. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a statement has said that if required, they will name a replacement for him.

    The Australian team has also arrived in Karachi as they look to prepare for the second Test match. The first Test match between the two teams ended in a draw. For Pakistan, Imam-ul-Haq has looked in top form as he scored centuries in both innings but the match ended in a draw. 

    It will be interesting to see how both teams go strategise against each other in the upcoming Test match. 

