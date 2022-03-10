'As long as he is fit, nobody can touch him', Anshuman Gaekwad on Virat Kohli

While speaking to News18, Anshuman Gaekwad said, "It is a great achievement to play 100 Test matches and still keep going the way he has. The big difference is the experience he has gained by playing in 100 Test matches. As long as he is fit, nobody can touch him. He is so conscious of his fitness that I won't be surprised if he goes to 200 because of the kind of series of matches they are playing, the frequency is so high that it is a question of another seven or eight years, and he will land up close to 200. Am sure he will be fit and play for the next 10 years, the way he is going".