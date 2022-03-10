'As long as he is fit, nobody can touch him', Anshuman Gaekwad on Virat Kohli

Today at 9:01 AM
Former Indian cricketer and coach Anshuman Gaekwad talked about Virat Kohli during an interview. The former Indian cricketer believes that if Virat Kohli is able to maintain the fitness levels that he currently has and keeps going like this for 7-8 years then he will have a chance to play 200 Tests.
Virat Kohli is one of the most talked-about cricketers in India and everyone from fans to former cricketers have something to say about him. The former Indian captain has often been compared to batting great Sachin Tendulkar and many feel that Virat Kohli can break Sachin Tendulkar's records.
Former India coach and batting great Anshuman Gaekwad shared his thoughts about Virat Kohli and praised the amount of dedication the former India skipper puts into his fitness. Gaekwad hailed Kohli's achievement in getting to 100 Test matches in the modern-day era.
While speaking to News18, Anshuman Gaekwad said, "It is a great achievement to play 100 Test matches and still keep going the way he has. The big difference is the experience he has gained by playing in 100 Test matches. As long as he is fit, nobody can touch him. He is so conscious of his fitness that I won't be surprised if he goes to 200 because of the kind of series of matches they are playing, the frequency is so high that it is a question of another seven or eight years, and he will land up close to 200. Am sure he will be fit and play for the next 10 years, the way he is going".
Anshuman Gaekwad added and said, "It is going to be a big advantage for Indian cricket. Kohli is not only performing and leading from the front but also the amount of experience he has gained as a player, as a captain, is a big thing. He has shown the world that there is no going back. He doesn't want to accept defeat. His thoughts have been very positive, he never gives up until the end".
"His attitude, his personality, his actions on the field show that he is not a guy who is going to give up, and he is one to fight it out till the end. That is what he has shown the world. The boys have been in and out, new boys have come in, and he has performed and has shown the world that everything is possible, not only in India but also outside" he concluded.
