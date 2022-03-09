WTC 2021-23 | It is not going to be easy for India to make it to the World Test Championship final, opines Aakash Chopra

India and New Zealand had locked horns in the final of the World Test Championship 2019-2021 and the Blackcaps emerged as the champions. Now, the second cycle of World Test Championship has started, and Aakash Chopra thinks that it will be difficult for the Indian team to enter the final.

The World Test Championship (WTC) has elevated the status of Test cricket and gave a context to the Test matches happening all around the world. India won the first Test of the series against Sri Lanka improving their percentage points in the WTC table to 54.16. However, the team stands at the fifth position in the points table. The Indian Team have seven Tests remaining in the current cycle which include fixtures against oppositions England, Bangladesh and Australia. They will tour England for a one-off Test, and then will play two Tests against Bangladesh before hosting Australia for four Tests.

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra thinks that it is not going easy for team India to enter the final of the WTC as they will have to win almost all the games.

“India need to get 100 percent points in the four-match series against Australia. You cannot draw, you have to win all four games,” Chopra said on his official YouTube channel.

“We're likely to win against Sri Lanka 2-0. We have to play Bangladesh away, I'm confident we can win there. And the one one-off Test against England. We lost the series in South Africa, so it is not going to be easy.”

New Zealand recently drew Test series against Bangladesh and New Zealand at home with the scoreline of 1-1. The WTC points lost in the series might make it tough for New Zealand to enter the final of Test Championship. They will host Sri Lanka and will tour Pakistan and England for their WTC tests. Chopra opined that New Zealand won’t qualify for the final while Pakistan and Australia are string favorites for the title clash.

“They (New Zealand) have only 2 Tests remaining at home. They have drawn series against Bangladesh and South Africa. New Zealand won't qualify. Even if they win their remaining two Tests at home against Sri Lanka, they have two Tests away against Pakistan (and 3 against England). It is over for them, they won't qualify.” he stated.

“I am not counting England, Bangladesh, West Indies, and I won't count New Zealand as well. I don't think Sri Lanka have a chance at qualification. I believe it will be between three teams -- Australia, India, and Pakistan. If Pakistan don't prepare such roads, there's a strong possibility of a Pakistan-Australia final.”

South Africa are scheduled to play away series against England and Australia. Chopra thinks that South Africa are a dark horse and they have a decent outside chance if they focus on away series.

“South Africa is a dark horse. If they beat Australia in Australia, England in England, they have a good chance. They will win at home, it is the away series that they have to focus on. So, they have a decent outside chance. But the frontrunners are Australia and Pakistan. I think that is going to be the final,” he revealed.