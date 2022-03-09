 user tracker image
    Women's World Cup 2022 | Twitter reacts as Deandra Dottin takes a one-handed stunner dismiss Lauren Winfield Hill

    West Indies won against England in ICC Women's World Cup 2022

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 12:57 PM

    West Indies women beat England Women by seven runs in a league match of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 producing a nail-biter. Deandra Dottin produced a brilliant piece of fielding in the match while fielding at point and played a crucial role in providing the first breakthrough to the team.

    ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 commenced from March 4. West Indies women, after winning the tournament opener against New Zealand women, were up against England women in the seventh match of the tournament. West Indies were coming with a good form while England had lost their tournament opener against arch rivals New Zealand. West Indies won the toss and opted to bat first. They posted a total of 225/6 in the first innings. Shemaine Campbelle was the highest scorer for the team as she played a knock of 66 runs from 80 balls. Also Chedean Nation scored unbeaten 49 for the team. 

    In response, England were bundled out for 218. They were positioned well at 153/5 but then continuous fall of wickets hampered their run chase. Shamilla Connell picked three wickets for West Indies but the highlight of the innings was a catch by Deandra Dottin. 

    Connell was bowling ninth over of the innings and Lauren Winfiled Hill was on strike. Connell bowled the first delivery of the over wide outside off and slightly back off a length. Winfiled Hill tried to play a square cut but was unable to keep it along the ground and Dottin grabbed a stunning one-handed catch at point to dismiss her on a score of 12.

