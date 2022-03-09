Women's World Cup 2022 | Twitter reacts as Deandra Dottin takes a one-handed stunner dismiss Lauren Winfield Hill

Today at 12:57 PM
West Indies women beat England Women by seven runs in a league match of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 producing a nail-biter. Deandra Dottin produced a brilliant piece of fielding in the match while fielding at point and played a crucial role in providing the first breakthrough to the team.
ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 commenced from March 4. West Indies women, after winning the tournament opener against New Zealand women, were up against England women in the seventh match of the tournament. West Indies were coming with a good form while England had lost their tournament opener against arch rivals New Zealand. West Indies won the toss and opted to bat first. They posted a total of 225/6 in the first innings. Shemaine Campbelle was the highest scorer for the team as she played a knock of 66 runs from 80 balls. Also Chedean Nation scored unbeaten 49 for the team.
In response, England were bundled out for 218. They were positioned well at 153/5 but then continuous fall of wickets hampered their run chase. Shamilla Connell picked three wickets for West Indies but the highlight of the innings was a catch by Deandra Dottin.
Connell was bowling ninth over of the innings and Lauren Winfiled Hill was on strike. Connell bowled the first delivery of the over wide outside off and slightly back off a length. Winfiled Hill tried to play a square cut but was unable to keep it along the ground and Dottin grabbed a stunning one-handed catch at point to dismiss her on a score of 12.
Diving Deandra Dottin takes a screamer in West Indies' 7 run win over England at the World Cup.@abcsport #CWC22 #ENGvWI— Duncan Huntsdale (@duncs_h) March 9, 2022
Congratulations West Indies women on an incredible win 👏🏼 Not for nothing they say catches win matches. This catch from Deandra Dottin will take some beating! #WIvENG #CWC22 pic.twitter.com/6rkKJ7xI98— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 9, 2022
Deandra Dottin - The truest all-rounder!#CWC22 | #WIvENG | #TeamWestIndies | @Dottin_5 pic.twitter.com/u0k1e35CVM— Cricket Queens #CWC22 (@cricketqueens) March 9, 2022
From one all-rounder to another:— Female Cricket #CWC22 (@imfemalecricket) March 9, 2022
Marizanne Kapp lauds Deandra's outstanding catch👏#CWC22 @Dottin_5 pic.twitter.com/ZLDEGylheq
Contender ??? Giver her the award already !!! 🔥 #CWC22 @Dottin_5 https://t.co/vqraIqSe9Z— Veda Krishnamurthy (@vedakmurthy08) March 9, 2022
Deandra Dottin Stunning catch in different angles #CWC2022 pic.twitter.com/0bXNTQpnj6— മല്ലു ᵇʳᵘᵗᵘ (@NostalgicMallu) March 9, 2022
Not sure..!! Is the @windiescricket team here to play cricket or give us heart attacks… nd now words for that stunner by Deandra Dottin ..!!!! #CWC22 #WIvENG— Harleen Kaur Deol (@imharleenDeol) March 9, 2022
Calling it catch of the tournament! #flygirl🕊 @Dottin_5 #WIvsENG #CWC22 pic.twitter.com/v86SVlKJM9— Reema Malhotra (@ReemaMalhotra8) March 9, 2022
Diandra Dottin flies #WIvsENG #CWC22 pic.twitter.com/jJFsODomGm— matthew jones (@mjones41) March 9, 2022
Watching the fielding today— Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) March 9, 2022
What a catch by Deandra Dottin. One of the finest in women's World Cup history, marvelous efforts. pic.twitter.com/cl7QIs2NDu— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 9, 2022
That Dottin catch, well, it could easily have been for Chennai Super Queens or some Women's IPL side, with thousands cheering at the venue.— Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) March 9, 2022
Hayley Matthews 👆— Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) March 8, 2022
Deandra Dottin 👆
Stefanie Taylor 👆
West Indies go from 81/0 to 81/3 in a space of five balls. Ecclestone with the two wickets. #WIvENG #CWC22 https://t.co/y5LrQ46SkV
YO. YOU JUST CANNOT. OUTSTANDING CATCH BY DOTTIN.#CricketTwitter #CWC22 #Dottin #ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/e0xLfM23oC— Krithika (@krithika0808) March 9, 2022
