 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    WI vs ENG 2022 | Twitter reacts as Kemar Roach bowls out Joe Root with a peach of a delivery

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Kemar Roach bowled a brilliant deliver to dismiss Joe Root

    Twitter

    WI vs ENG 2022 | Twitter reacts as Kemar Roach bowls out Joe Root with a peach of a delivery

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 4:33 PM

    West Indies are hosting England for a three-match Test series and the hosts have started the opening Test well on the first day. Also, Kemar Roach bowled a superb delivery to Bamboozle the England captain Joe Root and the latter left the ball which sharply came back in to shatter his stumps.

    England and West Indies are playing a three-match Test series currently. The first Test of the series is going on in Antigua and the hosts have made a good start to the fixture at the end of first day. England won the toss and opted to bat first facing the Caribbean team. The decision was not turning out well for the visitors as they lost four wickets on a total of 48 but lower middle order rescued them from the possible downfall. 

    Jonny Bairstow scored a century with a knock of unbeaten 109 runs. Ben Stokes contributed with 36 runs while Ben Foakes scored 42. Chris Woakes is on the crease with 24 runs to his name. Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales and Jason Holder scalped two wickets each for the team. 

    Kemar Roach produced one of the superb deliveries to dismiss Joe Root. He bowled a ball in the outside off corridor in the ninth over of the innings and Root was not trying to play it thinking that it will not hit the stumps. However, the delivery came back in sharply and shattered the top of the off-stump. 

    Here is how Twitter reacted to the incident. 

    Bowled!

    What a ball!

    Beauty

    That's it.

    Cleaned him up!

    Comeback!

    On fire!

    He strikes!

    World Beaters!

    Boom!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down