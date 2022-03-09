WI vs ENG 2022 | Twitter reacts as Kemar Roach bowls out Joe Root with a peach of a delivery

Today at 4:33 PM
West Indies are hosting England for a three-match Test series and the hosts have started the opening Test well on the first day. Also, Kemar Roach bowled a superb delivery to Bamboozle the England captain Joe Root and the latter left the ball which sharply came back in to shatter his stumps.
England and West Indies are playing a three-match Test series currently. The first Test of the series is going on in Antigua and the hosts have made a good start to the fixture at the end of first day. England won the toss and opted to bat first facing the Caribbean team. The decision was not turning out well for the visitors as they lost four wickets on a total of 48 but lower middle order rescued them from the possible downfall.
Jonny Bairstow scored a century with a knock of unbeaten 109 runs. Ben Stokes contributed with 36 runs while Ben Foakes scored 42. Chris Woakes is on the crease with 24 runs to his name. Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales and Jason Holder scalped two wickets each for the team.
Kemar Roach produced one of the superb deliveries to dismiss Joe Root. He bowled a ball in the outside off corridor in the ninth over of the innings and Root was not trying to play it thinking that it will not hit the stumps. However, the delivery came back in sharply and shattered the top of the off-stump.
Here is how Twitter reacted to the incident.
Bowled!
@btsportcricket world’s second best test batsman did this 😳 pic.twitter.com/I1MHwm8Yp7— Sehwag (@Sehwag54587220) March 9, 2022
What a ball!
*England* tour of *West Indies*:— Rajesh (@rajp3006) March 8, 2022
1st *Test*, Day *1*:
*England* won toss, *BAT* first
vs *West Indies* at Antigua
Lunch on day 1
Eng 57/4
Bairstow 5*
Ben stokes 5*
Kemar Roach 2/31
Holder 1/0
Jayden Sales 1/11#WIvsEng #EngvsWI #Cricket pic.twitter.com/zQg3lJbToS
Beauty
Wowwwwww.— Rashid Khan (@sec29a) March 8, 2022
Root also gone 😍😍😍😍.
Kemar roach you beauty.
ENG 27-3 #WIvsENG #root
That's it.
KEMAR ROACH! That's it. That's the tweet! #WIvENG— Soorya Sesha (@sooryasesha7) March 8, 2022
Cleaned him up!
What a ball, Kemar Roach, you beauty. Cleans up Joe Root for 13 and England 27 for 3.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 8, 2022
Comeback!
Kemar Roach is such a clever bowler: lost pace after his car accident in 2014, but so accurate and smart in his use of angles.— Tim Wigmore (@timwig) March 8, 2022
When he was dropped in 2016, he averaged 30; since his recall in 2017, he's averaging 23. Aged 33, he's getting better
On fire!
Kemar Roach with the new Dukes ball! Always on fire.— Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) March 8, 2022
He strikes!
Kemar Roach Clean Bowled England Captain Joe Root on just 13 runs.#WIvENG pic.twitter.com/bIk92mjA3X— Over Thinker Lawyer 🇵🇰 (@Muja_kyu_Nikala) March 8, 2022
World Beaters!
Seriously, how do the West Indies transform into a team of world beaters whenever they play England?! Kemar Roach is taking wickets in 2022, tell me we aren’t that bad #WIvsENG— Chris Greenwood (@chrisgrnwd) March 8, 2022
Boom!
OUT- KEMAR ROACH IS ON FIRE.— Anmar Goodridge-Boyce (@anmargboyce) March 8, 2022
Joe Root leaves one and Roach hits the top of off stump. England in big trouble 27-3 and their skipper is gone.
