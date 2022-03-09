WI vs ENG 2022 | Jonny Bairstow expresses passion for Test cricket after hitting hundred in first Test

Jonny Bairstow, who remained unbeaten on 109 at stumps on Day 1 of the first Test match between West Indies and England, spent around five hours at the crease on the opening day of the series. Bairstow, after the close of play, stated that he has always been ‘passionate about playing Test cricket’.

After a dismal Ashes tour in Australia, England’s top-order once again collapsed on Day 1 of the first Test against West Indies, taking place at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. They were left reeling at 48/4 before the lower middle-order, led by Jonny Bairstow, helped them reach a respectable total of 268/6 at stumps.

Bairstow remained unbeaten in the middle, scoring 109 off 216 balls – his eighth Test hundred – with the help of 17 fours. Bairstow, following the close of play, said that he has always been ‘passionate about playing Test cricket’ and wants to continue the good rhythm going.

“I am very passionate about playing Test cricket. I am absolutely delighted. It has been a good start to the year and hopefully that can continue,” Bairstow was quoted as saying in a report filed by Reuters.

While speaking to Sky Sports News, Bairstow expressed he was “pleased” with the start he had in the West Indies series.

"To start the series like that is something you obviously want to do, so really pleased to score a hundred in the West Indies against them in the first Test match," Bairstow told Sky Sports News.

"I've played a fair amount of Test matches now so I'm delighted to start the year in this way and hopefully we can kick on again," he added.

Further, Bairstow hailed England's fortitude in the middle order for staging a valiant recovery, and promised to carry on the momentum.

“It's part and parcel of the game that you may come in at tricky spots and it's about staying out there for as long as you can and grinding. We come again tomorrow, and we grind again,” he concluded.

Bairstow was ably supported by Ben Foakes (42 off 87 balls) and Chris Woakes (24* off 51 balls) to lead the recovery. England still have Craig Overton, Mark Wood, and Jack Leach to come, and will be hoping to reach at least 300 in the first innings.