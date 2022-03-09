Twitter reacts to Sreesanth announcing his retirement

Today at 8:05 PM
Days after taking his first wicket in Ranji Trophy, S Sreesanth announced his retirement from all forms of cricket via a series of Twitter posts today. The Twitterati were quick to react to the news as it broke bidding arguabaly the most controversial Indian cricketer of the decade adieu.
Sreesanth represented India in 90 matches across all formats in an international career of almost five years. He also played 44 games in the IPL across three teams averaging almost a wicket a game. However, his career was sut short after being engulfed in the 2013 spot fixing scandal that rattled the Indian Premier League. Here is how Twitter reacted to the news.
Today is a difficult day for me, but it is also a day of reflection and gratitude. Playing for Ecc, Ernakulam district,varies diff. League and tournament teams, Kerala state cricket association,Bcci, Warwickshire county cricket team,Indian airlines cricket team,Bpcl , and ICC— Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) March 9, 2022
ICC has been a tremendous honor. During my 25 years career as a Cricket player, I've always pursued success and winning cricket games, while preparing and training with the highest standards of competition, passion and perseverance. It has been an honor to represent my family,— Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) March 9, 2022
It has been an honor to represent my family, my teammates and the people of India. Nd everyone who loves the game .— Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) March 9, 2022
With much sadness but without regret, I say this with a heavy heart: I am retiring from the Indian domestic (first class and all formats )cricket ,
For the next generation of cricketers..I have chosen to end my first class cricket career. This decision is mine alone, and although I know this will not bring me happiness, it is the right and honorable action to take at this time in my life. I ve cherished every moment .❤️🏏🇮🇳— Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) March 9, 2022
That Celebration!
Australia was 134 for 2 from 14.3 overs while chasing 189 runs with Hayden batting on 62*(46) and Sreesanth cleans up Hayden - ended his spell on 2 for 12 from 4 overs including one maiden in T20 World Cup Semi final - Thank you, Sreesanth. pic.twitter.com/qIotYEsROp— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 9, 2022
Winner!
S Sreesanth is the T20 World Cup 2007 Winner, ODI World Cup 2011 Winner. His brilliant Debut Test Match spell, Outstanding T20 World Cup 2007 SF Spell. And 169 International Wicket. And his 5/40 against SA Spell in Tests. Thank You Sreesanth for all the beautiful memories. pic.twitter.com/eL1h1OXA3h— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) March 9, 2022
That Ball!
Sreesanth vs Australia 2007 WC semi final— Jay Ponkia (@PonkiaJay) March 9, 2022
What a beast he waspic.twitter.com/OqcZRs6frL
Thankyou!
90 INTL Matches— Ayush Prajapati (@im_ayush___) March 9, 2022
169 Wickets
Sreesanth helped India win their first test on South African soil in 2006 after he took 5 wickets to force the Proteas to bundle out at 84.
Took the catch of Misbah ul Haq in the finals, and helped India lift the title.
Thank you @sreesanth36 pic.twitter.com/o7iuWUcdlU
First ever...
First ever Pacer to win both ODI and T20 World Cup. Was the only one to do so until 2021 T20WC. #Sreesanth ♥️ pic.twitter.com/bDmGPUhZHj— Adish Shetty (@36__NotAllOut) March 9, 2022
Never forget!
Streets will never forget this one. Wicket will remembered for ages. Thank you for everything. pic.twitter.com/hgAnuSnQXz— 👑 (@Viraaaaaaaaat) March 9, 2022
Will he!
Probably Sreesanth is going to play foreign leagues, I guess. Anyways, thanks for some really good memories.— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) March 9, 2022
All the best!
Thank you for the beautiful memories S Sreesanth, wish you all the best on the new beginning.#Cricket pic.twitter.com/DomTfHDrYq— 𝐂𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐠 👑 (@imtheguy008) March 9, 2022
SREESANTH!!!
Pashun,Jazzba,Daleri,Khunne kholne wala,Sreesanth had everything— َ (@ffslakshya) March 9, 2022
pic.twitter.com/rwkycC51LM
