    Twitter reacts to Sreesanth announcing his retirement

    Sreesanth announced his retirement on Twitter

    Getty Images

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:05 PM

    Days after taking his first wicket in Ranji Trophy, S Sreesanth announced his retirement from all forms of cricket via a series of Twitter posts today. The Twitterati were quick to react to the news as it broke bidding arguabaly the most controversial Indian cricketer of the decade adieu.

    Sreesanth represented India in 90 matches across all formats in an international career of almost five years. He also played 44 games in the IPL across three teams averaging almost a wicket a game. However, his career was sut short after being engulfed in the 2013 spot fixing scandal that rattled the Indian Premier League. Here is how Twitter reacted to the news. 

    That Celebration!

    Winner!

    That Ball!

    Thankyou!

    First ever...

    Never forget!

    Will he!

    All the best!

    SREESANTH!!!

