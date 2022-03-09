Twitter reacts as Deandra Dottin takes a one-handed stunner dismiss Lauren Winfield Hill on 12 runs

ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 commenced from March 4. West Indies women, after winning the tournament opener against New Zealand women, were up against England women in the seventh match of the tournament. West Indies were coming with a good form while England had lost their tournament opener against arch rivals New Zealand. West Indies won the toss and opted to bat first. They posted a total of 225/6 in the first innings. Shemaine Campbelle was the highest scorer for the team as she played a knock of 66 runs from 80 balls. Also Chedean Nation scored unbeaten 49 for the team.