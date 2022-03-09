S Sreesanth Announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Today at 8:07 PM
The Kerala-based cricketer S Sreesanth has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket taking on social media on Wednesday. Sreesanth’s career suffered a blow in 2013 when he was involved in a spot-fixing scandal and he was aiming for a comeback in the national team in recent years.
In a recent development from the cricketing world a member of the 2011 World Cup winning team has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket taking on social media. Kerala-based cricketer S Sreesanth has announced the decision via Twitter. He Tweeted that it is a difficult day for him and he is taking the decision to retire for the next generation of cricketers.
He also mentioned that it has been a great honour to serve the game and he was making the announcement with a heavy heart. He also added that it was a day of reflection and gratitude for him.
ICC has been a tremendous honor. During my 25 years career as a Cricket player, I've always pursued success and winning cricket games, while preparing and training with the highest standards of competition, passion and perseverance. It has been an honor to represent my family,— Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) March 9, 2022
Today is a difficult day for me, but it is also a day of reflection and gratitude. Playing for Ecc, Ernakulam district,varies diff. League and tournament teams, Kerala state cricket association,Bcci, Warwickshire county cricket team,Indian airlines cricket team,Bpcl , and ICC— Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) March 9, 2022
It has been an honor to represent my family, my teammates and the people of India. Nd everyone who loves the game .— Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) March 9, 2022
With much sadness but without regret, I say this with a heavy heart: I am retiring from the Indian domestic (first class and all formats )cricket ,
For the next generation of cricketers..I have chosen to end my first class cricket career. This decision is mine alone, and although I know this will not bring me happiness, it is the right and honorable action to take at this time in my life. I ve cherished every moment .❤️🏏🇮🇳— Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) March 9, 2022
The right-arm pacer made his debut for the national team in 2005. He was doing well and was also part of the 2011 World Cup winning team. Sreesanth has 87 wickets from 27 Tests, 75 scalps from 53 ODIs and seven wickets from 10 T20Is. However, the pacer’s career suffered a blow in 2013 when he was found involved in a spot-fixing scandal in IPL and was banned from all forms of cricket. His ban was revoked in 2019 by BCCI and the cricketer was trying to make a comeback to the national team through sweating it out on the domestic circuit.
