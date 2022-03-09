 user tracker image
    S Sreesanth Announces retirement from all forms of cricket

    Sreesanth has announced retiremnt from all forms of cricket

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:07 PM

    The Kerala-based cricketer S Sreesanth has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket taking on social media on Wednesday. Sreesanth’s career suffered a blow in 2013 when he was involved in a spot-fixing scandal and he was aiming for a comeback in the national team in recent years.

    In a recent development from the cricketing world a member of the 2011 World Cup winning team has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket taking on social media. Kerala-based cricketer S Sreesanth has announced the decision via Twitter. He Tweeted that it is a difficult day for him and he is taking the decision to retire for the next generation of cricketers. 

    He also mentioned that it has been a great honour to serve the game and he was making the announcement with a heavy heart. He also added that it was a day of reflection and gratitude for him. 

    The right-arm pacer made his debut for the national team in 2005. He was doing well and was also part of the 2011 World Cup winning team. Sreesanth has 87 wickets from 27 Tests, 75 scalps from 53 ODIs and seven wickets from 10 T20Is. However, the pacer’s career suffered a blow in 2013 when he was found involved in a spot-fixing scandal in IPL and was banned from all forms of cricket. His ban was revoked in 2019 by BCCI and the cricketer was trying to make a comeback to the national team through sweating it out on the domestic circuit. 

