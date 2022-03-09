S Sreesanth Announces retirement from all forms of cricket

The right-arm pacer made his debut for the national team in 2005. He was doing well and was also part of the 2011 World Cup winning team. Sreesanth has 87 wickets from 27 Tests, 75 scalps from 53 ODIs and seven wickets from 10 T20Is. However, the pacer’s career suffered a blow in 2013 when he was found involved in a spot-fixing scandal in IPL and was banned from all forms of cricket. His ban was revoked in 2019 by BCCI and the cricketer was trying to make a comeback to the national team through sweating it out on the domestic circuit.