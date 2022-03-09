Reports | Rahmanullah Gurbaz to replace Jason Roy at Gujarat Titans for IPL 2022

Gurbaz will be joining his Afghanistan teammates Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad at Titans camp. While Rashid had been acquired by the franchise pre-auction, Noor, who recently featured in the 2022 Under-19 World Cup, was picked up at the auction. Overall, he will become the fifth player from the country to feature in the IPL 2022, after Mohammad Nabi (Kolkata Knight Riders) and Fazalhaq Farooqi (Sunrisers Hyderabad).