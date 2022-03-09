Reports | No surgery required, Deepak Chahar likely to play IPL 2022 from mid-April

Deepak Chahar had suffered from a Quadricep tear during India’s limited-overs series against the West Indies last month. However, as per a latest report of Times of India, Chahar won’t have to undergo surgery, as suggested initially, and will play the 2022 Indian Premier League from mid-April.

Last month, during India’s limited-overs series against the West Indies, Deepak Chahar had suffered from a Quadricep tear, an injury that requires surgery in some cases, and takes eight to 12 weeks for recovery. Chahar is currently at the NCA in Bangalore for an eight-week rehabilitation programe, but as per a recent report filed by Times of India, he will not have to undergo surgery.

In fact, based on the report, Chahar will be able to play for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the franchise which brought him back for INR 14 crore in IPL 2022 auctions, from the middle of April. CSK also has put in a request to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to release Chahar from NCA in the next couple of weeks and allow him to train under their physios at Surat.

CSK has already started preparing themselves for the upcoming IPL season in Surat. The franchise wants Chahar to join them there so that they can continuously monitor the status of his recovery.

After the MRI scans, it was initially suggested that Chahar should undergo surgery. But with the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year in mind, he did not want to go under the knife. Had he undergone the operation, he would have been out for a longer time and his hopes of playing the T20 World Cup would have been bleak.

Meanwhile, CSK roped in Ireland's left-arm pacer Josh Little as a net bowler for the upcoming IPL 2022.

Defending champions CSK will kick off the IPL 2022 against the last season’s runner-ups Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 26 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.