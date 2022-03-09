PAK vs AUS 2022 | ‘They tried to nullify the pace bowling’, says Pat Cummins on Rawalpindi pitch after 1st Test

Australia had a forgettable bowling display in the first Test against Pakistan at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, where they rolled their arms 239 overs, and only got four wickets. Captain Pat Cummins left unimpressed with the Rawalpindi track, saying it was an attempt to nullify their pacers’ prowess.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium traditionally sets up the liveliest pitch of all in Pakistan in its history. However, in the recently concluded first Test between Pakistan and Australia there, only 14 wickets fell across five days before it ended as a boring draw. Of 14 wickets to fall in the match, Australia, with their potent bowling attack, picked up only four after bowling 239 overs.

Like many fans and experts around the world, Australia captain Pat Cummins left disappointed with the nature of the Rawalpindi pitch. Cummins even claimed that it was Pakistan’s genuine attempt to nullify their pacers' prowess there.

When asked about the Rawalpindi pitch during the post-match conference, Cummins said, “Turning up to a pitch that's probably not a traditional pitch you would get here in Rawalpindi, and it's probably clear they've made an effort to try and nullify the pace bowling.”

However, Cummins is happy with the way their bowling attack fared in the contest.

“I think we all tried different things. I think all the quick bowlers, although we’ve spent the best part of three days out in the field, I think we’ve all bowled around about 25, maximum 30 overs each, which in comparison to a lot of Australian Test matches is actually a pretty light workload.

“Didn’t get a huge look at reverse swing this Test, but that might come into it later on. But I was really happy with how everyone went and everyone came through unscathed,” he added.

Later, while speaking with ESPNCricinfo, Cummins pointed out that a draw is still “not a bad result”, especially in sub-continent conditions.

"I think that's a positive. And, in sub-continent conditions, coming away with a draw it's not a bad result,” Cummins told ESPNCricinfo.

In the first Test, it was only the second instance for an Australian side to be scoring in excess of 450 runs in a single Test innings in Asia. Cummins would be hopeful their batters can continue the similar show in the second Test, starting from March 12 at National Stadium, Karachi.