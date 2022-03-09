PAK vs AUS 2022 | Don’t even remember the last time we saw a Test like this, says Inzamam-ul-Haq on first Test

Pakistan is playing a three-match Test series against Australia and the opening Test of the series ended in a draw on an extremely flat surface. Several former cricketers have slammed the curators for making such kind of pitch where getting the result of the game was very difficult.

Pakistan drew the first Test of the three-match series against Australia a lot of runs were scored during the encounter. Batting first Pakistan declared their innings on 476/4 courtesy of centuries by Imam-ul-Haq and Azhar Ali. Australia posted a total of 459 in response. Pakistan openers batted the whole fifth day and scored centuries ending the match in a draw. Imam scored centuries in both innings.

Many former cricketers have criticized the nature of the pitch due to no assistance for bowlers absolutely. Former Pakistan cricketer, Inzamam-ul-Haq said that it is very rare to see a Test match ending in a draw nowadays and curators should not make a dead pitch.

“It feels very strange when there is a drawn Test nowadays. I don't even remember the last time we saw a Test like this, where you knew from the first day itself that it is going to be a draw. So, definitely, the pitch is going to be more sporting (in next Test). You make turning pitch, help spinners. You utilize the home advantage, just don't make a dead pitch,” Inzamam said on his Youtube channel.

Pakistan batted for almost two full days in the first innings with the ball not doing much. Also, their openers played out the final day and the team finished the game without losing any wicket in the second innings. Inzamam is hopeful that there will be a better pitch in the next Test.

“There was a lot of criticism over the condition of the wicket in this Test. Many people were asking, 'what is this pitch?' I think the pitch will be better in the next Test, the one that can produce results,” he stated.

The teams from outside of the subcontinent usually struggle in these conditions. However, Australia was comfortable playing on the surface. They managed to score 459 in the first innings and Usman Khawaja was the highest run-scorer with 97 runs from 159 balls. Marnus Labuschagne also scored 90 runs from 158 balls. Inzamam praised the Australian batting and stated that they adjusted brilliantly to the pitch.

“Even Australia adjusted really well to this pitch. I thought Pakistan would lead by 100-150 runs in the first innings, but Australia almost equaled Pakistan's score. Australia has never backed down, but I still believe that if Pakistan curates pitches according to their strength, they can win this series,” he opined.

The second Test of the series will be played between March 12 to 16.