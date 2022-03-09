IPL 2022 | Reports : Delhi Capitals appoints Biju George as fielding coach

Today at 6:30 PM
The upcoming season of the IPL is set to start from March 26 and Delhi Capitals will be aiming for the trophy. According to a report by Cricbuzz, Delhi Capitals have added Biju George as the fielding coach of the franchise replacing Mohammad Kaif who was handling the responsibility last season.
IPL 2022 is set to start from March 26 and Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings will lock horns in the tournament opener. Delhi Capitals (DC) have been one of the strong sides in the tournament and they will look forward to winning the title with the crop of cricketers they bought from the meag auction. DC will face Mumbai Indians on March 27 in their tournament opener.
According to a report by Cricbuzz, DC have roped in Biju George as the fielding coach of the team and he will now join head coach Ricky Ponting, his compatriots Shane Watson, James Hopes and former India cricketers, Ajit Agarkar and Pravin Amre, among others in the coaching staff. A promoter of the franchise confirmed the development.
"We have taken him for the season and he comes with good years of experience - both in IPL and international cricket," a promoter of the franchise told Cricbuzz on Wednesday (March 9) confirming the recruitment.
The team will assemble in Mumbai on March 10 for the training camp. Biju has experience of working with India women’s team and has also worked with the team's recent coaches - Tushar Arothe, WV Raman and Ramesh Powar. He has also coached the Kuwait National team.
DC are uncertain about the participation of Lungi Ngidi in the initial stages as he is a part of the South African team to play against Bangladesh in three ODIs scheduled from March 18 to 23. He can also be a part of the Test series against Bangladesh and the team management is hopeful that the BCCI will take up this issue with Cricket South Africa, according to Cricbuzz.
