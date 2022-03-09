IPL 2022 | RCB might go back to Virat Kohli for captaincy as he will have only one tournament to lead, asserts Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra thinks that Royal Challengers Bangalore might go back to Virat Kohli for captaincy as he will now have only a single tournament to lead after stepping down from national team’s captaincy. However, Chopra noted that he personally thinks that RCB should not go back to him for captaincy.

IPL 2022 is set to start from March 26, and the season will be an exciting edition with the addition of two new teams. The teams have built their core through the mega auction for IPL 2022. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is the only franchise in the tournament who have not announced their captain yet. Virat Kohli was captaining the team last season but stepped down from leadership in the second phase.

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra believes that RCB might go back to Kohli for captaincy as he has resigned from the captaincy of the national team in all formats and have only one tournament to lead.

“When Virat Kohli left RCB's captaincy, he had just left the T20I captaincy and stated that he wanted to concentrate on leading India in one-dayers and Test matches. But that didn't happen; he was removed as ODI captain and stepped down from the Test role. Now that he's not captain, there is only one tournament where he has to lead,” Chopra said on his Youtube channel.

“RCB might go back to him because the situation is changed. He is going to play for RCB for the rest of his career. The association between Virat Kohli and RCB is like MS Dhoni and CSK. So, why not one more year? It's not a bad thing. Over the past few years, RCB's performances have improved. They reached the playoffs in the last two years.”

Under the leadership of Kohli, the team has been struggling to win their maiden title. The best performance they produced was in IPL 2016 when they finished as runners-up for the season. As the franchise will be looking at new leadership, it will be interesting to see what tactics and stratergies they adapt. There are also reports that Faf Du Plessis might be the new leader of the squad as he brings a lot of expereince with him. Chopra thinks that it would not be a wise decision to appoint Kohli as a captain and they should find a new leadership.

“Should Virat be made the captain? I don't think so. If he had thought this through, don't burden him now. It might actually be a good thing for RCB. He might now bat with more freedom and more fearlessly. He is not getting younger. He has faced a lot of pressure in these past many years. So, I personally think RCB shouldn't go back to Virat,” he stated.

“From RCB's perspective, I believe sometimes, you need a new direction. A new leadership, a new thought process. So, I believe you shouldn't go back to him.”