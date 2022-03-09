ICC Test Rankings | Ravindra Jadeja becomes new No. 1 all-rounder, Virat Kohli returns to top-five batters

Jadeja’s performance also catapulted him to return to the top of the ICC Men’s Test All-Rounder rankings. He leapfrogged his teammate Ravichandran Ashwin and West Indies’ Jason Holder to regain the top spot. He has now 406 rating points, while Holder, who is currently playing for West Indies in the first of the three-match series against England, has 382 points. Ashwin, meanwhile, slipped to third place, with 347 points.