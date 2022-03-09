ICC Test Rankings | Ravindra Jadeja becomes new No. 1 all-rounder, Virat Kohli returns to top-five batters

Today at 3:03 PM
Ravindra Jadeja scored a magnificent unbeaten 175* in the first innings of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Mohali, and followed it with the match figures of 9-97 to be adjudged Player of the Match. Jadeja’s sublime all-round show helped India win the contest by an innings and 222 runs to take an unassailable 1-0 lead in the two-match series.
Jadeja’s performance also catapulted him to return to the top of the ICC Men’s Test All-Rounder rankings. He leapfrogged his teammate Ravichandran Ashwin and West Indies’ Jason Holder to regain the top spot. He has now 406 rating points, while Holder, who is currently playing for West Indies in the first of the three-match series against England, has 382 points. Ashwin, meanwhile, slipped to third place, with 347 points.
Former India captain Virat Kohli, after scoring 45 at Mohali, returned to the top five men batters in the latest rankings. He toppled Travis Head and present India captain Rohit Sharma to climb up to the fifth place, with 763 points. Rohit and Head, meanwhile, have 761 and 753 points respectively.
Marnus Labuschagne leads the batting chart, with 936 points, followed by Joe Root (872), Steven Smith (851), and Kane Williamson (844). India’s swashbuckling wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant moved up to the 10th place as well after scoring an entertaining 97-ball 96 at Mohali. Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne and Pakistan captain Babar Azam occupy the eighth and ninth spots respectively.
