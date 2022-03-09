AUS vs PAK 2022 | Thought Pakistan might have played a little positively on second day, opines Shahid Afridi

Today at 5:04 PM
Australia drew the first Test of the historic three-match series of tour to Pakistan on a flat surface helpful for batsmen as the contest witnessed both team scoring a lot of runs. Shahid Afridi believes that Pakistan should have played with a positive intent on the second day to win the game.
Australia were engaged in a three-match Test series against Pakistan and the first Test of the series resulted in a draw. Pakistan declared on 476/4 in the first innings while Australia was wrapped up on 459. The hosts then posted a total of 252/0 in the second innings and the match resulted in a draw. A lot of former cricketers have criticized the nature of the pitch as it was a very dead batting-friendly surface.
Pakistan were also a little slow in their approach and that was the reason they had to declare at 476 in the first innings, The surface produced a lot of runs and taking wickets was a very tough task for bowlers on the surface. Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi thinks that the hosts should have played with a positive approach on the second day.
“When I switched on the television on the second day I thought they might play a little positively. Teams don't go at (a run-rate of ) 2.50, they finish their innings on 4.50, just look at the approach that the Australians took. In any cricket match, you always have to maintain a good run rate,” Afridi said on Samaa TV.
Pakistan batted almost two full days to amass 476 runs in the first innings. Australia then batted till the early stages of the fifth day trailing by just 17 runs. Pakistan didn’t lose a single wicket and the match ended in a draw. Pakistan’s run-rate while batting was 2.93 while Australia maintained a run-rate of 3.27. Afridi also added that the team should have let Australia for 20 to 25 overs on the second day.
“You have to think of the time that you will need to dismiss the other team as well. So I feel run rate matter a lot and we should have played faster on the second day. We had a lot of wickets left and we just took too long. In fact we should have let Australia bat for about 20 to 25 overs,” he stated.
