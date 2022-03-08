Zimbabwe re-appoint Lance Klusener as batting coach, name Craig Ervine full-time white-ball captain

Today at 9:05 AM
Zimbabwe Cricket is in the process of finalising their leadership roles and support staff for their men’s side. They have re-appointed Lance Klusener as batting coach, and Craig Ervine as new full-time limited-overs captain, while Regis Chakabva has been appointed the vice-captain across formats.
Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) Board held a meeting on Monday. March 8, to finalise a few decisions regarding their support staff and leadership roles for the men’s cricket team. After the meeting, they confirmed that former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener will be re-joining the side as their batting coach, while Lalchand Rajput will remain as their head coach.
Klusener initially served a similar role for Zimbabwe between 2016 and 2018. Then, a year later, he took over as Afghanistan's head coach before he and the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) mutually agreed to part ways last November.
"He (Klusener) is taking over from Stuart Matsikenyeri, who now moves to the position of assistant coach, while Lalchand Rajput remains in charge as head coach of the national side," ZC stated in an official statement.
Zimbabwe also named Craig Ervine as their new full-time white-ball captain, while Sean Williams will lead the Test side. Ervine had captained Zimbabwe as an interim during their limited-overs series in Ireland and Scotland last year and in Sri Lanka earlier this year. Meanwhile, Regis Chakabva will be Zimbabwe’s vice-captain across formats.
The board also confirmed that Mary-Anne Musonda and Josephine Nkomo will continue as captain and vice-captain respectively of their women's team.
