WI vs ENG 2022 | No regret at leaving Stuart Broad and James Anderson out of Test series, says Joe Root

The three-match Test series between West Indies and England will begin from March 8 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. England captain Joe Root has urged his side to ‘look forward’ rather than dwell on the omissions of Stuart Broad and James Anderson from the Test series.

England captain Joe Root, while speaking to the pre-match press conference, urged England to "look forward" rather than dwell on the omissions of Broad, 35, and Anderson, 39, from the Test series. When asked if there is any regret regarding the decision, Root said, "No. It is important that we look forward to this series with excitement.

"When opportunities come around in Test cricket, you grab them. I am fully confident that [Broad and Anderson's replacements] are in a really good place to do that. They can grab [their chance] and become more senior. To show what they are capable of in slightly new roles with the new ball in hand," Root added.

Speaking about the newly-looked English bowling attack, Root stated, “It is important that we see how the wicket changes. It changed in practice yesterday - the amount of water that was on it. It will be interesting to look at it today to see how it has changed. Then we will make a decision off the back of that. I know that I can offer something to this team in terms of spin.”

Notably, England have not won in the West Indies since 1968 and now head there after a damaging 4-0 Ashes defeat in Australia.

"This is an opportunity for all of us to prove a point," said Root. “Historically, this isn't an easy place for England to play. That is an opportunity for the group - to come away winning would be a huge achievement. I am excited, committed and energised at the opportunity to take this team forward,” he added.