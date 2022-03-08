WATCH | David Warner entertains Rawalpindi crowd with Punjabi dance moves during Australia’s first Test vs Pakistan

Australia’s left-handed opener David Warner has been active on social media in terms of making reels, and his love for the subcontinent countries has been clearly visible as well. Warner is currently playing for Australia in the first Test of the three-match series in Rawalpindi, where he scored 68 off 114 balls, with the help of 12 fours in the first innings.

On Day 5 of the contest which is heading towards nothing but a boring draw, Warner brought in his entertaining dance moves for the Rawalpindi crowd, leaving everyone in splits. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) took to Twitter to share his moves, which became viral in no time.

Here’s the video shared by the PCB:

Warner has a lot of fan following around the world, and his recent recreation of Allu Arjun’s hook step from the Srivalli song of Pushpa movie earned a lot of hearts as well. He will be part of the upcoming IPL season starting from March 26, for the Delhi Capitals (DC) and was one of the bargain buys for INR 6.25 ccrore. He will partner Prithvi Shaw at the top, which will certainly be one of the most fearsome opening pairs in the tournament.