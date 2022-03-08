WATCH: Chennai Super Kings begin training in Surat ahead of IPL 2022

Today at 8:33 AM
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will open their IPL 2022 campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in the curtain-raiser of the 15th edition of the tournament. The squad members, including captain MS Dhoni, have started training on March 7 in Surat.
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had received a grand reception from the fans in Surat when they reached there to begin their preparations for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), starting from March 26. They will play the tournament opener against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Along with a few domestic stars in the likes of KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande and C Hari Nishant, CSK captain MS Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu were seen sweating during the practice sessions in a few posts shared by CSK on social media. India’s 2022 U-19 World Cup sensation Rajvardhan Hangargekar, who was bought for INR 2 crore, has also joined the camp in Surat.
Here are some glimpses of CSK’s training on Sunday, March 7:
Get Set 🚁#THA7A #WhistlePodu 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/glslDfdnni— Chennai Super Kings - Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) March 7, 2022
Vandhai Ayyaa..🏹#WhistlePodu 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/B3sNGmBbdg— Chennai Super Kings - Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) March 7, 2022
Bowling aa? Fielding aa? Vaathis in the house!#SingamsInSurat #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/98p6336INx— Chennai Super Kings - Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) March 7, 2022
The Yellove Bolt begins! 😁👍#SingamsInSurat #WhistlePodu 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/YJTWwhDE2O— Chennai Super Kings - Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) March 7, 2022
Namma Special 🦁 Footvolley segment is B⚽CK! 🔁#WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/pXxIe994sG— Chennai Super Kings - Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) March 7, 2022
Notably, CSK chose Surat as their venue for 20-day pre-IPL camp as the soil used there is quite similar to the one in Mumbai where the four-time champions will be playing most of their fixtures in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Meanwhile, CSK management has asked the entire squad for IPL 2022 to reach Surat for training in Lalbhai Contractor Stadium.
