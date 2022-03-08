Sunil Gavaskar expresses regret for ‘pretty ordinary record’ comment on Shane Warne

Legendary leg-spinner Shane Warne was found dead in his hotel room in Thailand last Friday, March 4, due to a heart attack at the age of 52. India’s cricketer-turned-commentator Sunil Gavaskar was earlier asked whether Warne is the greatest spinner of all time. Gavaskar replied, “Look at Shane Warne’s record against India. It was pretty ordinary. In India, he got five wickets only once in Nagpur, and that too because Zaheer Khan swung wildly against him to give him a fifer. Because he did not have much success against Indian players who were very good spin players of spin, I don’t think I would call him the greatest. Muttiah Muralitharan, with the greater success he had against India, I would rank him over Warne in my book.”