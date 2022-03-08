SA vs BAN 2022 | Eight IPL-bound players included in South Africa squad for ODI series

The three-match ODI series between the hosts South Africa and Bangladesh will be played in Centurion and Johannesburg from March 18 to 23. Eight South African players, who are due to take part in the Indian Premier League 2022, starting from March 26, have been included in the ODI squad.

Eight South African players – Kagiso Rabada, Quinton de Kock, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Aiden Markram, Dwaine Pretorius and Marco Jansen – who are due to play for their respective franchises in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League, scheduled to begin from March 26, have been named in South Africa’s 16-member ODI squad versus Bangladesh, set to take place between March 18 and 23.

South Africa named a full-fledged squad, but excluded Anrich Nortje and Sisanda Magala for fitness reasons. With that, the IPL-bound South African cricketers are likely to miss the early part of the upcoming season.

As per the regulations of IPL Governing Council, a three-day quarantine is mandatory for all teams before they enter the bio-bubble. However, this rule will be relaxed if players come from another bubble.

Meanwhile, the South Africa-Bangladesh series is set to be played within a "managed environment", which is more relaxed than a bio-bubble, that Cricket South Africa (CSA) used for the recently-completed domestic T20 competition as well. This means players will be permitted to go to outdoor spaces including beaches, parks and open-air restaurants, and those South African players based on the Highveld, including Ngidi, Rabada, and van der Dussen, may be permitted to stay at home, and not in the team hotel. It is still unclear how this affects their quarantine requirements in the IPL 2022.

Temba Bavuma will lead a 1️⃣ 6️⃣-strong #Proteas squad for the 3️⃣ match #BetwayODISeries against Bangladesh. 🏏



📅 18-23 March

🏟️ SuperSport Park, Centurion | Imperial Wanderers, Johannesburg#SAvBAN #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/LpoN1mry0l — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) March 8, 2022

The ODIs between South Africa and Bangladesh will be part of the World Cup Super League, where South Africa languish outside the automatic qualification zone in 10th position after dropping points in Ireland and Sri Lanka. Bangladesh, on the other hand, are on the top of the table, with 100 points from 10 games.

Bangladesh have never beaten South Africa in an ODI series in South Africa, but won a series against them in Bangladesh in 2015. They also have a significant South African backroom staff to strategise with. Russell Domingo, the former South African coach, is at the helm while Allan Donald, South Africa's former bowling coach, joined Bangladesh camp ahead of the series.

South Africa ODI squad vs Bangladesh: Temba Bavuma (capt), Keshav Maharaj (vice-capt), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Kagiso Rabada, Zubayr Hamza, Marco Jansen, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kyle Verreynne.