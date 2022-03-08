IPL 2022 | Chennai Super Kings sign Ireland’s Josh Little as net bowler

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will begin the Indian Premier League 2022 campaign by going up against last year’s finalists Kolkata Knight Riders on March 26 in Mumbai. Less than three weeks ahead of the season, they have roped in Ireland’s left-arm fast bowler Josh Little as a net bowler.

Cricket Ireland (CI) took to their official Twitter handle to announce that their left-arm fast bowler Josh Little will be part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2022 as a net bowler. The board congratulated Little for securing a spot in the CSK set-up, and wished him all the best.

“Congrats to Josh Little who is heading off on a development opportunity with the Chennai Super Kings in the early stages of the upcoming IPL. The experience as a net bowler for CSK should be fantastic,” Cricket Ireland wrote while breaking the news on social media.

Little, 22, made his international debut for Ireland in September 2016 in a T20I against Hong Kong; but failed to get a wicket. However, he was more impressive in his first ODI appearance, where he picked up four wickets against England, including the dismissal of captain Eoin Morgan. His figures read 8-0-45-4.

Little also played in the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier 2021, where he was Ireland's pick of the bowlers in the final. He returned excellent figures of 4-1-17-2 against the UAE, albeit it came in a losing cause. Overall, he took seven wickets in five matches at an average of 16.71, maintaining an economy rate of an impressive 5.85.

So far, Little has taken 30 wickets in ODIs and 31 wickets in T20Is. In his last 10 T20Is, he has taken 13 wickets, with best figures of 4-23.