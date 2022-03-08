IND vs SL 2022 | Parthiv Patel heaps praise on Ravichandran Ashwin after the latter’s impressive outing in first Test

"Ashwin reads the wicket well and varies his length and speed according to that. He also consults the wicketkeeper for the length and speed he needs to dismiss the batter. These things matter when you bowl overseas. You don't get much spin and you have to set up the batter in a different way. You have to deceive him in the air and tweak your angles as well. We have seen Ashwin dismissing Smith bowling round the wicket. He's a student of the game with the ability to adjust his bowling according to the surface," Parthiv concluded.