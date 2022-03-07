Where Virat Kohli stands with other Indian cricketers after 100 Tests- a statistical analysis

Virat Kohli has been one of the best amongst the current crop of cricketers due to his talent, hardwork and dedication after making international debut in 2008. Kohli has displayed his batting brilliance, his leadership skills and now reached a milestone against Sri Lanka completing his 100th Test.

Virat Kohli is one of the most popular faces in the sporting world. The delhi-based cricketer has not only grabbed the attention due to his performance but his dedication, his never-to-say-die attitude as well. Often named as ‘King Kohli’ , the former Indian captain has dazzled the world with his consistency of scoring runs and also bringing the best out of players under his leadership.

His aggressiveness was also transferred into captaincy and a new team India developed under him. With a new culture infused by the captain, this team was aggressive, fit and ready to take on any opposition. As Kohli completes the 100th Test of his career , we have compared him with the other Indian batsmen who also achieved the similar feat.

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar is unarguably one of the greatest cricketers of all time. He had scored 8405 Runs at the end of 100 Tests with an impressive average of 57.96 with 30 centuries. Kohli has 8007 runs with average of 50.35 and 27 hundreds. Tendulkar is way ahead of Kohli in overall stats at the end of 100 Tests. Tendulkar again leads the numbers in home conditions as he has scored 3888 runs in 42 matches with an average of 63.73 and 14 centuries. Kohli has 3811 runs from 45 matches with an average of 62.47 and 13 centuries on home soil. The former cricketing great has 4517 runs from 58 matches with an average of 53.77 while Kohli has 4139 runs from 54 matches at 43.11 while playing overseas.

Kohli lives up to his reputation of being good while batting last by scoring 968 runs from 29 matches at an average of more than 50 as compared to Tendulkar who has 769 runs from 36 matches with just an average of 34.95. Both batsmen enjoy a good record in winning cause. Tendulkar has 2466 runs from 28 matches at 64.89 while Kohli has 4251 runs from 52 matches at 55.20. Tendulkar has scored 2337 runs from 29 matches while Kohli amassed 2125 runs from 29 matches at 36.63 whenever the team has lost the game.

Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid had scored 8641 runs in 100 Tests in the year 2006 after he made his debut in 1996. After making his Test debut in 2011, Virat Kohli has 8007 runs from 100 Tests to his name.Kohli has scored 27 Test tons beating the veteran batsman by 5 100’s. This stats show that in terms of consistency Dravid was ahead of Kohli after 100 Tests but the Delhi-based cricketer scores centuries more often.

Kohli is way ahead of Dravid while playing in home conditions. Kohli has scored 3811 runs from 45 Tests with an average of 62.47 and 13 centuries so far. Dravid on the other hand managed to score 3761 runs from 47 Tests with an average of 51.52 and 8 centuries. The current India head coach enjoyed an amazing overseas record after 100 Tests. He amassed 4903 runs from 54 Tests at 63.67 while Kohli has 4139 runs from 54 matches with 43.11. Both of them have 14 centuries.

Let us take a look at how both these players performed in the fourth innings of a Test. Kohli has 968 runs from 29 Test matches at 50.94 with two centuries while Dravid has 1112 runs from 69 Tests with an average of 48.34 with 1 century by the end of 100 Tests. Dravid has an incredible contribution in winning cause as he has 3315 runs from 32 matches with an brilliant average of 78.92. Kohli has scored 4251 runs from 52 matches at 55.20 playing a crucial role in India’s victory. Living up to his reputation of being good in chase, Kohli has a better record while batting in the last innings.

The Delhi-based cricketer has scored 2125 runs from 29 matches at an average of 36.63 whenever India lost the match. Dravid’s numbers dip down significantly in losing cause as he has 1678 runs from 32 matches with an average of 27.50

The VVS Laxman lags behind Kohli in stats from their first 100 Tests. Laxman has scored 6381 runs at an average of below 50 whereas Kohli enjoys a better record in terms of runs, average and centuries. Laxman has only 2793 runs from 44 Tests at 48.15 whereas Kohli amassed 3811 runs from 45 matches with an average of 62.47 while batting on home soil. Laxman has a slightly better average overseas but Kohli has more runs. Laxman has 3588 runs from 56 matches at 43.22 while Kohli piled up 4139 runs from 54 Tests with an average of 43.11 playing in foreign conditions.

Laxman has 673 runs from 38 matches with an average of 32.04 and these stats are nowhere near what Delhi-based cricketer has performed while batting in the fourth innings. Laxman has contributed with 2359 runs from 34 Tests at 50.19 and Kohli races forward with all the aspects in the winning cause. Laxman has 1548 runs from 31 matches at 27.64 while Kohli gathered 2125 runs from 29 matches at 36.63.

Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavskar had 8479 runs with average of 52.33 and also bettered Kohli in centuries with 30 tons to his name after completing 100 Tests. In home conditions, Gavaskar has 4172 runs from 50 matches with an average of 52.15 whereas Kohli has less number of matches and runs but enjoys a pretty high average. Gavaskar performed incredibly well overseas with 4307 runs from 50 Tests with 16 tons and beats Kohli in these stats.

Gavaskar has 1104 runs from 27 instances when he batted in the fourth innings of a Test match. Kohli has contributed 968 runs from 29 times when he batted in the fourth innings. Kohli enjoys a better record in winning cause as Gavaskar has 1468 runs from 18 matches with an average of 48.93. He has piled 2040 runs from 30 matches with an average of 35.17 whenever the team lost the fixtures while Kohli’s stats are also average in losing cause.

Dilip Vengsarkar

Dilip Vengsarkar had amassed 6356 runs at the end of 100 Tests with an average of 45.72. Kohli is way ahead in comparison to the veteran batsman with 8007 runs and average of 50.35. Vengsarkar scored 3686 runs from 52 Tests with an impressive average of 56.70 but Kohli has much better stats while batting at home soil. The former cricketer also has an inferior overseas record as he piled up 2670 runs from 48 matches at 36.08 playing abroad. Vengsarkar had scored 4 tons overseas while Kohli have 14 till date.

Batting last has been the forte of Kohli and he has 968 runs from 29 matches in the fourth innings while Vengsarkar has 476 runs from 51 matches at 29.75. Vengsarkar scored 1148 runs from 16 matches at 49.91 in winning cause while Kohli has 4251 runs from 52 matches. In the losing cause the veteran cricketer has contributed 1353 runs from 26 Test matches while Kohli has better record.

Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly had amassed 6429 runs with an average of 43.14 while Kohli enjoys a superior record after 100 Tests. Ganguly scored 2645 runs from 43 Tests at 41.32 batting in home conditions while Kohli has a far better performance on home soil. While batting abroad, Ganguly scored 3784 runs from 52 Test fixtures with an average of 44.51 while Kohli has gathered 4139 Tests from 54 red-ball games at 43.11. Ganguly scored eighth tons while Kohi piled up 14 centuries.

The current BCCI head has 774 runs from 40 matches at 35.18 to his name batting fourth. Kohli has an impressive record and he beats Ganguly in Comparison. The latter had scored 1845 runs from 31 matches when the team won and has 1368 runs from 31 matches at 22.42 whenever the team has lost in a game. Kohli is ahead of Ganguly in both these numbers.

Virender Sehwag

Sehwag was known to tear apart the bowling attacks all-around the World. He has 8487 runs with an average of 50.36 to his name. Sehwag has slightly more runs and averages but Kohli overtakes him in number of centuries. Both of the batsmen enjoy a good home record but Kohli have an edge in the comparison. Sehwag scored 4557 runs from 48 matches at 56.96 while Kohli 3811 runs from 45 matches with an average of more than 60. While batting abroad, Sehwag has 3930 runs from 52 matches at 44.65 with 10 centuries while Kohli has 4139 runs from 54 matches with slightly less average and 14 centuries. Kohli leads the way while batting in the fourth innings as Sehwag 882 runs from 38 matches with an average of 31.50.

Sehwag has a good record in winning cause as he piled 3471 runs from 40 matches with a better average than Kohli of 56.90. Whenever the team lost the match, Sehwag has 1852 runs from 27 matches at 34.29 while Kohli has 2125 runs in 29 matches with an average of 36.63.