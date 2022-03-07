Watch | David Warner reacts hilariously as Pakistan bowlers try to sledge him

Today at 10:22 AM
Australian opening batter David Warner was seen in a lighter mood in the first Test match against Pakistan. The Pakistani bowlers were constantly trying to sledge the left-handed batter but David Warner saw the lighter side of things and he was seen having fun at the Pakistani bowlers' expense.
Australian opening batter David Warner was seen having fun in the first Test match against Pakistan. David Warner was at the receiving end of some sledging from the Pakistani bowlers and the left-handed batter who usually gives it back to the opposition in such situations was seen having a laugh about it.
David Warner had an aggressive personality who used to be always up for a verbal duel with the opposition in his earlier days. However, since the ball-tampering incident that happened, David Warner has changed his attitude when he comes out to the field and is not overly aggressive these days.
During the game, David Warner scored 68 runs innings which was laced with 12 boundaries as the left-handed batter looked in complete control during his stay at the crease. Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi were the ones who were having a go at David Warner but the Aussie batter just smiled and laughed at their comments
Before he got out, David Warner had plenty of fun with the Pakistan quicks!#PAKvAUSpic.twitter.com/TfjnijwTnt— Sahil Vaddoriya (@sonofvaddoriya) March 6, 2022
