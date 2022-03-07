Shane Warne died from ‘natural causes’, confirms Thailand police

Shane Warne, one of the greatest cricketers of all time, passed away due to a suspected heart attack on Koh Samui island, where he was holidaying. A senior Thai police official said the post mortem exam showed no signs of foul play in Warne’s death, and it happened from ‘natural causes’.

Legendary leg-spinner Shane Warne died of a suspected heart attack on March 4 at Koh Samui island, where he was holidaying. Warne's death in Thailand was from natural causes, as per a statement released by the country’s police.

“Investigators received an autopsy report today in which a forensic doctor concluded the death was due to natural causes," said Krissana Pattanacharoen, deputy national police spokesman, in a statement.

"There is no Covid-19 infection and no sign of assault or murder," said Songyot Chayaninporamet, deputy director of Samui Hospital, told a news conference, filed by Reuters news agency. The post mortem exam also showed that Warne died because of a ‘congenital disease’.

Krissana also confirmed that Warne’s family had been informed of the result and accepted it. “Investigators will conclude the autopsy reports and send them to the state prosecutor as soon as possible," Krissana added.

Warne, 52, was found dead in his Thailand hotel room where he was holidaying. His manager James Erskine revealed that Warne used to go on ‘ridiculous diets’, and that he had just finished one where Warne was consuming just fluids for nearly two weeks.

“He did go on these ridiculous sorts of diets and he just finished one, where he basically only ate fluids for 14 days and he’d done this three or four times," Erskine told Nine Network.

“It was a bit all or nothing. It was either white buns with butter and lasagne stuffed in the middle or he would be having black and green juices. He obviously smoked most of his life. I don’t know; I think it was just a massive heart attack. That’s what I think has happened,” he added.