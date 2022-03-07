Reports | Axar Patel replaces Kuldeep Yadav in India squad for second Test against Sri Lanka

Axar is likely to slot directly into the playing XI in place of Jayant Yadav if India persist with a three-spinner attack again along with Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. Given Axar’s impressive record over his first five Tests, in which he has bagged 36 wickets at an average of 11.86, he is an obvious choice. In India's last day-night Test in Ahmedabad last year, Axar finished with match figures of 11/70 to be adjudged Player of the Match. With the Bengaluru Test being a day-night affair, Axar’s presence will bolster India’s chances to complete the clean sweep in Tests as well.