IPL 2022 | Virat Kohli will not take over as RCB captain again, opines Daniel Vettori

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is the only franchise in the Indian Premier League that is yet to name their captain ahead of the 2022 edition of the tournament, starting from March 26. Former RCB skipper Daniel Vettori believes that Virat Kohli will not return as the team’s captain again.

Virat Kohli recently ticked off the milestone of playing 100 Test matches for India in the first of the two-match series against Sri Lanka at Mohali. He will be looking to end his century drought in Bengaluru in the second and final Test against Sri Lanka before heading to Maharashtra for the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Despite being an integral part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Kohli will be seen only as a batter after relinquishing the captaincy at the end of IPL 2022. It was the beginning of Kohli's exit from the India captaincy roles across formats.

As the new edition is less than three weeks away, RCB will now have to appoint a new leader after Kohli's adieu. Many fans have wished for Kohli's return as the skipper, but Daniel Vettori, a former RCB skipper Daniel Vettori, while speaking to ESPNCricinfo, opined that the franchise must look for another option.

"No [Virat Kohli will not be the RCB captain again]. I think it is as simple as that. I don't think that ever works, let alone in franchise cricket or international cricket. Once the captain is moved on, the right thing is for him to move on," Vettori opined in a conversation with ESPNCricinfo.

RCB brought in Faf du Plessis for INR 7 crore in the 2022 mega auction and also splurged INR 5.50 crore to buy Dinesh Karthik. Both veterans can be the next RCB captain, along with Glenn Maxwell, who has the experience of leading Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL).

"I think they will look at Kohli, Maxwell and Du Plessis as the leadership group and even Dinesh Karthik. I think Faf will step in for Maxwell. But if they win the first three games, maybe they will continue on with him.

"I think Maxwell is shorter in the long term. Three years is a long-term time in the IPL. They will look at Maxwell as the three-year cycle and hopefully he continues to play as he did in the last IPL. They will factor that in that he will be the leader for three years," Vettori further added.