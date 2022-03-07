IPL 2022 | New Zealand head coach Gary Stead confirms availability of all Kiwi players for the entire season

A total of 12 New Zealand players are set to feature in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League, starting from March 26. New Zealand head coach Gary Stead has confirmed that all Kiwi players associated with their respective IPL franchises will be available for the entire tournament.

A total of 12 New Zealand players – Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Mitchell Santner, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Tim Seifert, James Neesham, Finn Allen, and Glenn Phillips – have been rewarded with the contracts for the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), starting from March 26, and will run till May 29.

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead, while speaking about their participation in the tournament, confirmed that they will be available for the entire season, and will not take part in the limited-overs series against the Netherlands.

New Zealand will play a T20I, and then a three-match ODI series against the Netherlands. While the T20I is scheduled on March 25, a day before IPL 2022 begins, the ODIs will be on March 29, April 2, and April 4.

“They won’t be available for that (Netherlands) series. I think it's always exciting as a coach when you know that a number of players build the depth of the squad and that leads to the big picture of leading it to the World Cup in the future,” Stead said in a press conference.

However, the participation of New Zealand and England cricketers during the knockout stages of IPL 2022 is still in a major doubt. England and New Zealand are scheduled to play a three-match Test series, starting from June 2, while the league stage of IPL 2022 is scheduled to end on May 22.

Meanwhile, several international players are set to miss the initial leg of the IPL 2022 as a result of their commitment to their respective national sides. A few Australian players are set to miss the first few fixtures due to their ongoing tour of Pakistan.

Similarly, Cricket South Africa have requested their players to reconsider their decision to participate in the IPL 2022 instead of their forthcoming series against Bangladesh.