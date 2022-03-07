IPL 2022 | Full schedule of matches announced by BCCI

IPL 2022 will be an exciting season with addition of two new teams to the roster and the dynamics amongst the teams have changed as they bought some new players in a recently held mega auction. BCCI has officially announced the schedule for the tournament and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 26 in the tournament opener. The second day of the tournament on 27 which will be Sunday will host the double-header.