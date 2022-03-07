IPL 2022 | Full schedule of matches announced by BCCI

Today at 8:47 AM
One of the grandest cash-rich league around the world, Indian Premier League is set to start from March 26 as BCCI has announced the schedule for it. The season will comprise of 70 league matches along with 4 playoffs which will include 12 double-headers throughout the course of the tournament.
IPL 2022 will be an exciting season with addition of two new teams to the roster and the dynamics amongst the teams have changed as they bought some new players in a recently held mega auction. BCCI has officially announced the schedule for the tournament and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 26 in the tournament opener. The second day of the tournament on 27 which will be Sunday will host the double-header.
In the first match of the day, Delhi Capitals would face Mumbai Indians at Brabourne Stadium and the second one will see Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore up against each other at DY Patil Stadium. Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants will begin their IPL journey on March 28 against ecah other at Wankhede Stadium.
The schedule was posted on social media officially and here is the tweet revealing full schedule of the tournament.
BCCI announced that a total 70 league matches along with 4 playoffs will be played during 65 days of the tournament. Also the scheduling will include 12 double-headers.
"A total number of 70 league matches and 4 Playoff games will be played in the duration of 65 days. The 15th season will start on 26th March at the Wankhede stadium with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders,” BCCI released in a statement.
"On 27th March, the league will stage its first double-header starting off with a Day game at Brabourne where the Delhi Capitals will square off against Mumbai Indians. The DY Patil Stadium will host the clash between Punjab Kings & Royal Challengers Bangalore at night.”
