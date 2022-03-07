IND vs SL 2022 | Ravindra Jadeja wanted Jayant Yadav to bowl from his end, says Ravichandran Ashwin

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin performed brilliantly in the first Test match against Sri Lanka in Mohali at the PCA Stadium. Ravichandran Ashwin revealed how Ravindra Jadeja who picked 9 wickets wanted the third spinner Jayant Yadav to bowl more in the first Test against Sri Lanka.

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin surpassed Kapil Dev's record for being the second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket on Sunday against Sri Lanka. The first Test match of the series against Sri Lanka will be a memorable one for Ravichandran Ashwin as he is only behind Anil Kumble (619) in terms of wickets. India won the Test match by an innings and 222 runs in Rohit Sharma's leadership for the first time.

Ravichandran Ashwin who was speaking after the match said Rohit Sharma wanted Jayant Yadav to get a few overs which is why Ravindra Jadeja decided that he will give up his end for the off-spinner.

"In between, we both realised that Jayant hadn't bowled a lot. For someone who is going to be a third spinner in the team, and he has been the third spinner for a while now, it's sometimes very hard -- doesn't get a long enough spell sometimes. So Rohit also wanted to make sure that he got a bit of bowling," Ashwin told Star Sports after the game.

"It takes a few overs for the spinners to bowl and it was basically (a question of) who was going to give up a few overs at that point of time. Jaddu (Jadeja) decided that he would give him a go from the other side where there was a little bit more spin".

"And then a little while later, I had to give up on the other side. Sometimes it's not that easy being the third spinner in a side and we wanted to look after him a little bit. Jaddu was really magnanimous enough to first give the ball away" he concluded.

India will take on Sri Lanka in Bengaluru for a day-night Test match which will be played with the pink ball from March 12, 2022. With India 1-0 up, it will be interesting to see if Rohit Sharma's undefeated streak continues even after the second Test match.