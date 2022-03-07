IND vs SL 2022 | Journey to 100 Tests has been full of ups and downs, says Virat Kohli

Today at 10:07 AM
India won the first Test of the two-match series against Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs which was also the 100th Test of Virat Kohli. Kohli shared message on social media after his 100th Test saying that his journey has been full of ups and downs and thanked all the members who supported him.
India made a winning start to the two-match series against Sri Lanka winning the Mohali Test by an innings and 222 runs. The match was a special occasion for Virat Kohli as he completed 100 Test matches in his career. He became the 12th Indian cricketer to reach the landmark. Kohli shared a brief video on Twitter on the occasion.
"Been a long journey to get here. Full of ups and downs and learnings. Would not have had it any other way. Thank you for all your support. Thank you to my family, teammates, coaches and BCCI. You have made this journey beautiful. Onwards and upwards," Kohli wrote in the tweet.
Been a long journey to get here. Full of ups and downs and learnings. Would not have had it any other way. Thank you for all your support 🇮🇳🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Q5Vdtz8s1K— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 6, 2022
Virat Kohli was felicitated by Rahul Dravid on the occasion. Ravindra Jadeja played a key role in the match as he played a game-changing knock of 175 and also picked a five-wicket haul. It was also a good start for Rohit Sharma as it was his first game as India Test captain. The second Test will be played in Bangalore from March 12.
