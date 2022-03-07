IND vs SL 2022 | I have to take it upon me to create bench strength, says Rohit Sharma

Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the first Test match of the series against Sri Lanka at the PCA stadium in Mohali on Sunday. In the post-match press conference, Rohit Sharma talked about the importance of having a good bench strength and explained how it is his job to make sure team India has one.

Rohit Sharma became only the second Indian captain in Test cricket to win a match on debut as skipper. The right-handed batter led India from the front and registered another victory under his belt. Rohit Sharma has so far had a dream run since he became full-time captain as India has not lost even a single game under his leadership. India won the first Test match of the series against Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs and Ravindra Jadeja was adjudged man of the match for it.

The Indian captain in the post-natch press conference talked about what his responsibilities are and what he aims to achieve. In his conversation with the media, Rohit Sharma said that if a good bench strength is created, Indian cricket will be in good hands.

"If you create that bench strength and you start thinking from now, Indian cricket will be in good hands. This is one of my challenges and one of my responsibilities. I have to take it upon me to create that bench strength, keeping in mind a lot of things," Rohit stated.

"It's going to be my biggest challenge more than winning games and all of that. For me what is important is how I approach those guys who are sitting outside and how I can get them in a good mindset. When they get an opportunity they should be very clear as to what they want to go out there and achieve. That will impact all our performances whether we win or lose games."

Rohit Sharma explained the process that goes on behind winning games and said that there are a lot of things involed in winning a match.

"You can't just say you have to win games. While winning games there are a lot of things you need to do: create bench strength, give clarity to people, create a good environment so that it's a nice and happy atmosphere where people want to go out there and do their job," he said.

“They should not feel too much pressure. Of course, when you are playing international cricket, pressure is there. But that external pressure shouldn't be there, internal pressure is fine."

He said it is up to the team management to do this.

“We will try and back them as much as possible so that at the end of the day when they come back home, they feel 'I got my opportunity, if I didn't do well I'm still happy as long as the role was given to me, there was clarity. As long as that procedure is put in place, we will hold ourselves in good shape,” he concluded.