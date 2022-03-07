IND vs SL 2022 | Hallmark of the first Test for Rishabh Pant will be his glovework, says Dinesh Karthik

"I think his batting is phenomenal and we can speak a lot about it. But I think the hallmark of this Test for him personally would be how well he kept. I think some of his catches, the Pathum Nissanka's catch was a brilliant take, it was a hard one. Whenever an off-spinner bowls into the rough a little bit and the ball is turning in, it is a hard one to take because you never know which one is going to straighten and which one is going to turn in. And, on top of that, if it deviates off the bat, it becomes that much harder and that's where I like Pant because his hands in the right place," he said to Cricbuzz.