IND vs SL 2022 | Gautam Gambhir explains how Ravindra Jadeja's hardwork helped him score 175

Former Indian opening batter Gautam Gambhir talked about Ravindra Jadeja's 175 run innings against Sri Lanka in the first Test match at Mohali. Gambhir explained how Ravindra Jadeja's performances in overseas conditions which were tougher helped him score a big century against Sri Lanka.

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja scored a brilliant century in the first Test match of the series against Sri Lanka. Ravindra Jadeja's knock set the tone for the rest of the Test match as India dominated throughout the game. The left-handed batter also contributed with the ball rattling Sri Lankan batters in both innings of the game.

Ravindra Jadeja took 5 wickets in the first innings of the Test match and 4 in the next. He was adjudged player of the match for his brilliant performance in the Test match. Many former cricketers hailed his performance with the bat as one of the best innings of his career but former Indian opening batter Gautam Gambhir thought otherwise.

In a chat with star Sports, Gautam Gambhir explained the reason as to why he thought that this was not Ravindra Jadeja's best innings.

Gautam Gambhir said, “I feel the innings Ravindra Jadeja played in Australia or the knocks he has played outside India, he will get more confidence from that. Stats can be very misleading”.

Gambhir added, “There was a time after the century where he was just milking - Dhananjaya de Silva, (Charith) Asalanka and (Lasith) Embuldeniya were bowling but if you talk about Australia or England, the 40 or 50-run contributions there are probably much more important than this innings”.

The left-handed all-rounder played an instrumental role in India's victory which was praised by fans and he has become more consistent with both bat and ball. Jadeja's performances in Australia and England have been crucial which have helped the team to win.

Gautam Gambhir went on to add, "These 175 runs are the by-product of how Ravindra Jadeja has batted in overseas conditions. You only see the end result but the lead up to these 175 runs, there has been a lot of effort put in that, he scored runs in very difficult circumstances and conditions and that is why he got a chance at No. 6 or No. 7."

“If he had probably not scored runs in those conditions, the team management might have had the temptation to play someone else, probably Ashwin at No. 7. When you come after scoring runs in such difficult conditions, you get opportunities to improve your stats or your Test record,” he said.