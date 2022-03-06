Wriddhiman Saha reveals all details to BCCI probe panel, accused journalist identifies himself

Today at 8:38 AM
Wriddhiman Saha was involved in a controversy around the game as he shared screenshots of messages on social media where a journalist was seen threatening him for refusing to give interview. Saha said that he has revealed all details about the journalist to a BCCI committee investigating the matter.
Indian cricket was recently surrounded in a controversy after veteran Indian wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha shared screenshots of messages on social media where a journalist was seen threatening him for refusing to give an interview. In a new development regarding the matter, Saha said that he revealed all the details to the BCCI committee probing the matter. A three-member committee met Saha in New Delhi to investigate the matter. Saha stated that he has revealed all the details to the BCCI.
"I have told the committee everything I know. I have shared all the details with them. I can't tell you much right now. BCCI has asked me not to talk about the meeting outside as they will answer all your queries," Saha told reporters after appearing before the committee in New Delhi.
The issue started when he was dropped for the series against Sri Lanka and the team management informed him that he will not be considerd in the future fixtures anymore. Also, late in the evening, Boria Majumdar in a Twitter video identified himself as the one accused by Saha in his screenshots of messages. He claimed that the chats were doctored and also said that he is going to file a defamation suit against Saha.
There are always two sides to a story. @Wriddhipops has doctored, tampered screenshots of my WhatsApp chats which have damaged my reputation and credibility. I have requested the @BCCI for a fair hearing. My lawyers are serving @Wriddhipops a defamation notice. Let truth prevail. pic.twitter.com/XBsiFVpskl— Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) March 5, 2022
