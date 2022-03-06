Women’s World Cup | India defeat Pakistan by 107 runs in World Cup opener

Today at 3:25 PM
India Women started their World Cup campaign very well with a victory recovering from their middle-order collapse batting first against Pakistan. India won the game by 107 runs in which Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar played a key role taking four wickets from 34 runs during his spell of 10 overs.
India Women have made an impressive start to their World Cup campaign with a win in their tournament opener. The team were up against Pakistan with a head to head record of 10-0 in ODIs. India won the toss and opted to bat first Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma played well in the top-order. Mandhana scored 52 runs while Sharma scored 40 runs.
The team were on 96/2 and were heading for a decent total. However the team suffered a collapse and were on 114/6 when Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar pulled them out of trouble. Vastrakar scored 67 runs while Rana scored unbeaten 53 runs. Chasing the target, Indian bowlers performed brilliantly to restrict the opponents.
Rajeshwari Gayakwad spun a web around batsmen with her left-arm spin and bagged four wickets for 31 runs. Her bowling helped the team dismiss the opposition on a total of 137. For India, the form of middle-order batsmen might be a worry for the squad going into the next games. With this win India will be high on confidence and they will look forward to continue their winning momentum in the tournament.
