Women’s World Cup 2022 | Mithali Raj equals Sachin Tendulkar’s record to feature in six different World Cup tournaments

The Women’s World Cup 2022 has commenced and the teams are fighting it out to lift the silverware. India and Pakistan are playing in their tournament opener. Mithali Raj has achieved a rare feat after taking the field against the arch-rivals. Mithali has became the first Women cricketer to feature in six different World Cup tournaments.

She played her first World Cup in 2000 and then played the tournament in 2005, 2009, 2013, 2017 and now 2022. She also got ahead of New Zealand cricketer Debbie Hockley and Charlotte Edwards of England. Jhulan Goswami stands second in the list with five World Cup tournament appearance.

Only other Indian cricketer to play so many World Cups is Sachin Tendulkar . He has made appearance in 1992, 1996, 1999, 2003, 2007, and 2011 men's ODI World Cup. Overall, Mithali, Tendulkar and Javed Miandad are only three cricketers to play six World Cup tournaments.

Mithali has been instrumental in so many matches for India but she has been under criticism lately due to her strike rate in ODIs. India opted to bat first in the fixture and Mithali managed to score just 9 runs. The team were looking in trouble after they lost five wickets but Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar stitched a brilliant partnerhsip to get India out of trouble.